When In Maldives, Pose Like Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover

Leave it to Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover to give us all sorts of goals. The couple checked into their favourite holiday destination (the Maldives domination on their Instagram profiles is proof enough). While they had been actively sharing solo shots of themselves from the island nation, they finally posed pictures together and they are simply fabulous. In the pictures, the couple can be seen making the most of their pool time. "Roasted monkeys," Karan captioned the post, which is a reference to their staple hashtag #Monkeylove.

Swimsuits or kaftans, Bipahas Basu surely knows how to ace the beachwear fashion game. Here she is "bridging the gap between the sky and the sea." Take a look:

Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. The couple co-starred in the web-series Dangerous

Bipasha Basu was a presenter on the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. The actress is best-known for her roles in films such as Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Raaz, among others.

Karan Singh Grover has been a part of many TV shows including Dill Mill Gayye, Qubool Hai, Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and Dil Dosti Dance, to name a few. He starred as Mr Bajaj on Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 for some time. After he quit the show, Karan Patel stepped into his shoes.