It's A Bright Day For Bipasha Basu In Maldives. See Pics

Bipasha Basu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bipashabasu)

Highlights Bipasha Basu is having the time of her life in Maldives

She shared new pictures from her vacation on Monday

"It's a bright, bright ...sun shining day," she wrote in the caption

Bipasha Basu is clearly having the time of her life in Maldives. The actress, who flew to the beach destination with her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, last week, has been adding breathtaking pictures from her holiday to her Instagram diaries. In her latest post, Bipasha Basu can be seen making a splash in a pool. She looks stunning in a black bikini while basking in the sun. For the caption, the actress borrowed a line from Jimmy Cliff's song I Can See Clearly Now and wrote it with a twist: "It's a bright, bright ...sun shining day." See the post here:

Bipasha Basu's Maldives vacation is nothing less than a dream. The actress, on Sunday, posted several pictures and videos of herself making memories at the beach destination with her husband. "Island life, one with nature," she captioned one of the posts while sharing another, she wrote: "Sunset vibes."

The actress flew to Maldives to celebrate Karan Singh Grover's birthday. "My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here... Karan's birthday, I love you," she wrote for him on social media.

Have you seen these pictures and clips from Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's holiday?

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover had a beautiful wedding in April 2016. The couple got married as per Bengali traditions.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have worked together in a web-series titled Dangerous. The actress is known for her performances in Raaz, No Entry, Omkara, Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum and Race.