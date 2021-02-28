Another Day, Another Post From Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's 'Island Life'

Bipasha Basu shared this image. (courtesy bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are giving us all sorts of goals. The couple, holidaying in Maldives, are keeping their Instafam updated with pictures and videos from their "island life" (Bipasha's words). On Sunday morning, the actress posted a fun video from a cycling session, adding the hashtag #onewithnature. On Saturday evening, she posted stunning pictures along with her husband Karan Singh Grover. Sharing the mushy sun-kissed pictures with Karan, Bipasha wrote: "Sunset Vibes." She added the hashtag #monkeylove to it. The couple flew to Maldives last week for Karan Singh Grover's birthday celebrations.

Take a look at Bipasha Basu's posts here:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are making Maldives look so good. Here's proof:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's love story began on the sets of the 2015 film Alone. The actors got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. The couple co-starred in the web-series Dangerous last year.

Bipasha Basu is best-known for her roles in films such as Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Raaz, to name a few. She was a presenter on the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai.

Karan Singh Grover is a star of popular TV shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Qubool Hai, Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and Dil Dosti Dance, to name a few. He starred as Mr Bajaj on Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 for some time. After he quit the show, Karan Patel stepped into his shoes.