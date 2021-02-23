Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Are Busy Making Memories In Maldives

Karan Singh Grover with Bipasha Basu. (courtesy bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover are having the time of their lives in Maldives, where they are celebrating the actor's birthday. On Tuesday morning, Bipasha Basu shared a perfect greeting for her husband on Instagram and she wrote: "My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here... Karan Singh Grover's birthday. I love you." On the actor's birthday eve, Bipasha shared a picture perfect moment from their vacation and she wrote: "Where the water meets the sky. You and I." She accompanied the post with her signature hashtag #monkeylove.

The actress also shared some happy solo shots of herself from her Maldives vacation and she wrote: "Love is in the air. #loveyourself." Take a look at the photos here:

Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. The couple recently co-starred in the web-series Dangerous.

Bipasha Basu was a presenter on the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. The actress is best-known for her roles in films such as Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseen and Raaz, among others.

Karan Singh Grover has been a part of many TV shows including Dill Mill Gayye, Qubool Hai, Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and Dil Dosti Dance, to name a few. He starred as Mr Bajaj on Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 for some time. After he quit the show, Karan Patel stepped into his shoes.