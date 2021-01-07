How Karan Singh Grover Virtually Joined Wife Bipasha Basu's Birthday Celebrations

Bipasha Basu in a still from the video she shared. (Image courtesy: bipashabasu)

Actress Bipasha Basu, who turned 42 on Thursday, celebrated her birthday without her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, as he is busing with the shooting of his TV series Qubool Hai 2.0 in Belgrade, Serbia. However, the actor made sure to join the celebrations - of course, virtually. Bipasha Basu posted a video, in which she can be seen blowing out candles on her birthday cake with Karan attending the party through a video call. She looks gorgeous in a black dress. "Last year has been tough for the whole world and we were no exception to it. It's been tough but when you have true love of family, friends and blessed with millions of people who love you selflessly ... all you can do is bow your head down in gratitude and be brave to face anything with this power of love," she wrote in the caption.

Bipasha added: "I am truly a blessed person to have so much love and good wishes from all of you. My heartfelt wish on my birthday is for everyone's health and happiness."

Here's how Karan Singh Grover virtually joined Bipasha Basu's birthday celebrations

Earlier on Thursday, Karan Singh Grover sent best wishes to his wife from Serbia with a loved up post. He shared a couple of pictures of the actress and wrote: "Even though being a goddess truly means that you are eternal and infinite in every way... There are two aspects of you that supersede all else...your beauty and your undying, undeniable, unmatched power to love limitlessly and unconditionally. You my goddess are the epitome of all that is unconditional love. This day was, is and always will be the most precious day of every year. Wish you a very very happy birthday my baby girl Bipasha Basu! Thank you for being born and lighting up the lives of all you have touched. Thank you for making me the luckiest guy in the whole wide multiverse!" Aww.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover had a beautiful wedding in April 2016. The couple got married as per Bengali traditions.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have worked together in a web-series titled Dangerous. The actress is known for her performances in Raaz, No Entry, Omkara, Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum and Race.

Karan Singh Grover rose to popularity for playing the role of Dr Armaan Malik in TV show Dill Mill Gayye. He has also starred in series like Dill Mill Gayye, Teri Meri Love Stories and Qubool Hai.