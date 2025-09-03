When Esha Deol Said Her Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani Didn't Want Her To "Put On Weight" After Marriage

Esha Deol and her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani's marriage has come under public scrutiny ever since the businessman shared a cosy picture with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani, hinting at a new relationship. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced divorce last year after 12 years of their marriage. Esha, who didn't even know how to prepare tea before her marriage, adapted to the ways of her husband's place over the years.

What's Happening

After their wedding, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, during their interview with Filmfare, talked about how they were managing their household along with professional compulsions.

Esha said that she felt like Hema Malini's character from Satte Pe Satta as she was the first bahu of the Takhtani family, where Bharat had six other cousins.

She also shared Bharat didn't want her to put on weight after marriage.

She said, "Bharat doesn't want me to put on weight. We'll soon be joining ashtanga yoga classes."

Esha Deol's mother Hema Malini also advised her to perform the duties of a bahu by waking up before her husband and helping her mother-in-law in household chores.

"There's mom's never ending advise - you shouldn't be sleeping late, you've got to wake up before your husband, help your mother-in-law, don't give up your dance practice..." she shared.

During the same conversation, Bharat said that Esha was always "gharelu" (homely) despite being a working woman. "She takes care of my mother, her moods, she's gelled so well. Actually, Esha's always been gharelu though she liked to believe she was the boy of the house. She's caring and responsible. She's aware of what keeps me happy. I'm a foodie, I live to eat. And she sees to it that my favourite dishes are prepared at home. In fact, for someone who didn't know how to make chai, just the other day, she cooked Khow Suey," he said.

In her book, titled Amma Mia, published in 2020, Esha described women of the Takhtani household as "queens of the kitchen" who were "packing delicious khane ka dabbas for their husbands." However, Esha also mentioned that her mother-in-law "never insisted that I enter the kitchen or do any of the orthodox things she had been made to do as a bahu (daughter-in-law)."

The Takhtanis "took me into their fold effortlessly", said Esha.

Background

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, on February 7, called it quits after 12 years of their marriage. Their statement read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout."

During a recent interview with The Quint, Esha Deol shared she has always ensured that the changing equation between the husband and the wife can't affect their children's wellbeing.

Esha also emphasized that the parents need to portray themselves as a "unit" for the sake of their children.

"For your kids, you have to be a unit. That unit can't break. Maybe the other unit has broken but for your kids, be that one unit. I feel it is very difficult for many but if you try, I think, keep trying. Don't give up on that," she said.

Esha and Bharat are parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. While Radhya was born in 2017, they welcomed Miraya in 2019.