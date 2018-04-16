When Chiranjeevi Stopped By Allu Arjun's Naa Peru, Surya Naa Illu India Sets, This Happened

Chiranjeevi posed for a picture with the team of Naa Peru, Surya Naa Illu India

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 16, 2018 22:19 IST
Chiranjeevi is married to Allu Arjun's paternal aunt (Image courtesy - alluarjun)

  1. "Could not dance when he's watching," wrote Allu Arjun
  2. Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for his 151st film
  3. Naa Peru, Surya Naa Illu India is scheduled to hit the screens in April
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, who is currently busy shooting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, took some time out to visit the sets of his nephew Allu Arjun's forthcoming film Naa Peru, Surya Naa Illu India. The Naa Peru, Surya Naa Illu India team, which was shooting for a song, got all nervous in the presence of the 62-year-old actor, especially Allu Arjun. The Arya star revealed through a social media post that he 'couldn't dance' in the presence of his uncle. Allu Arjun posted a picture of Chiranjeevi posing with the Naa Peru, Surya Naa Illu India team, which he captioned, "Mega entry to Naa Peru, Surya Naa Illu India sets. Could not dance when he's watching. Love & gratitude forever." Chiranjeevi is married to Allu Arjun's paternal aunt, Surekha Konidela.

Here's what Allu Arjun posted on Twitter:
 

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be Chiranjeevi's 151st film, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. A couple of weeks ago, the 75-year-old actor had shared few pictures of him and the Telugu star from the sets of their film in Hyderabad. The 'joy' of working with Chiranjeevi Garu was evident from Big B's tweet, which read, "Syeera... !! Narasimha Reddy .. the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu."

Here's what Big B posted on Twitter:
 
 

Vakkantham Vamsi, best known for his work in Ravi Teja's Kick series and Temper, will be making his debut as a director with Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. Vakkantham Vamsi has previously worked as scriptwriter for Allu Arjun's films such as Race Gurram and Yevadu.

The first teaser of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India was released on January 1. The now has over 16 million views.

Watch the teaser here:

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India (which roughly translates to 'My Name Is Surya, My House Is India') is a story about a man, Surya, who has major anger issues. Allu Arjun plays the title role. The film has an ensemble cast including Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, Sarathkumar and Boman Irani in prominent roles. Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is scheduled to hit the screens in April.
 

