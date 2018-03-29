Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pics From Sets Of Chiranjeevi's Film. See His Final Look "Narasimha Reddy... the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan

Share EMAIL PRINT From the sets of Chiranjeevi's film (courtesy SrBachchan) New Delhi: Highlights This will be Chiranjeevi's 151st film The south superstar has requested Big B for a cameo Big B is currently filming the cameo in Hyderabad Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Big B is filming a cameo for the south superstar and keeping us updated with his work schedule on social media. Sharing photos from the sets of the much awaited Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Mr Bachchan wrote: "Narasimha Reddy... the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu." Big B flew out to Hyderabad earlier this week, just in time for Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan's birthday, who is producing the film. Ram Charan announced that Big B was to make his debut on the sets of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on Thursday.



On Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan has shared detailed glimpses of his final look, along with those of Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and is reportedly said to be made on a budget of Rs 150 crores.

T 2758 - SYEERA .. !! Narasimha Reddy .. the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu .. !! మెగాస్టార్తో పని చేయడం గౌరవం pic.twitter.com/cysNhFBAgG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2018

T 2758 - NIRVAAN .. and the call of the Himalayas .. !! pic.twitter.com/OvGNr6OfAA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2018



This is when







Ahead of this, Big B had shared a glimpse of his character on his official blog, saying: "The first look tests (of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy) seem to be somewhat, thus... These are not the final, but close."

Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan's blog



This is how Amitabh Bachchan shared that he has accepted Chiranjeevi's request: "Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays."



Amitabh Bachchan is currently awaiting the release of 102 Not Out, co-starring Rishi Kapoor. He will also be seen in Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan, for which he was recently shooting in Jodhpur. Big B has also signed up for Karan Johar's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.





Amitabh Bachchan is currently in Hyderabad and is busy shooting for Chiranjeevi's 151st film. Big B is filming a cameo for the south superstar and keeping us updated with his work schedule on social media. Sharing photos from the sets of the much awaited, Mr Bachchan wrote: "Narasimha Reddy... the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu." Big B flew out to Hyderabad earlier this week, just in time for Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan's birthday, who is producing the film. Ram Charan announced that Big B was to make his debut on the sets ofon Thursday.On Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan has shared detailed glimpses of his final look, along with those of Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara.is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and is reportedly said to be made on a budget of Rs 150 crores.This is when Amitabh Bachchan landed in Hyderabad Ahead of this, Big B had shared a glimpse of his character on his official blog, saying: "The first look tests (of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy) seem to be somewhat, thus... These are not the final, but close." This is how Amitabh Bachchan shared that he has accepted Chiranjeevi's request: "Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays."Amitabh Bachchan is currently awaiting the release of, co-starring Rishi Kapoor. He will also be seen in Aamir Khan's, for which he was recently shooting in Jodhpur. Big B has also signed up for Karan Johar's, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.