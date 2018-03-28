Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Ram Charan's Birthday Before Filming Cameo In Chiranjeevi's Film Ram Charan, who is producing Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, said that he "couldn't have asked for a better gift"

Amitabh Bachchan photographed with Ram Charan in Hyderabad. (Image courtesy: Ram Charan) New Delhi: Highlights Big B arrived in Hyderabad on Ram Charan's birthday Amitabh Bachchan has a crucial role in Chiranjeevi's film Big B will begin filming Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy from Thursday Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, shared pictures from their rendezvous on Facebook and told fans that Mr Bachchan will begin filming on Thursday.



Take a look:







Before leaving for Hyderabad, Amitabh Bachchan updated on his blog: "Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays." Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly allocated three days for the shoot in Hyderabad.



Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, is directed by Surender Reddy. The film, which is made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, also stars Nayanthara and Pragya Jaiswal. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is Chiranjeevi's 151st film.



On Wednesday, Ram Charan also posted a picture of himself with Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan. They were "chilling in." Dulquer Salmaan, star of films like OK Kanmani, Solo and Ustad Hotel, is making his Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in the The Zoya Factor.







Ram Charan is awaiting the release of Rangasthalam on March 30. The Sukumar-directed film features Samantha Ruth Prabhu opposite Ram Charan.



