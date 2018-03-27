Guess What Amitabh Bachchan Is Doing? Filming A Cameo For Chiranjeevi Amitabh Bachchan recently returned to Mumbai after filming Thugs Of Hindostan and now, he will shoot for Chiranjeevi's film in Hyderabad

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to film Chiranjeevi'sin Hyderabad. Mr Bachchan on Tuesday wrote on his blog : "Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree. So am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad."is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The film is produced by his son Ram Charan and it is directed by Surender Reddy. Last year, a source close to the project told news agency IANS that Big B has a "crucial role" in the film, made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.Mr Bachchan also shared his quasi-look test from Chiranjeevi's 151st film. He said: "The first look tests (of) seem to be somewhat, thus... These are not the final, but close."Big B added: "An admittance that most people that wish for me to work in their films, to bring in a character, attempt to put me in situations that resemble the above... cannot really deny their choice. The days of yore are over." Amitabh Bachchan, 75, is currently awaiting the release of 102 Not Out , directed by Umesh Shukla. In the film he plays 102-year-old man trying to break the record of the oldest person in the world. Rishi Kapoor plays Big B's 75-year-old son in the film.Mr Bachchan recently returned from Jodhpur after filming Thugs Of Hindostan , where he fell ill and a team of doctors from Mumbai was summoned to look after him., backed by Yash Raj Films, also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Mr Bachchan has also signed up for Karan Johar's, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.