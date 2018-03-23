102 Not Out First Poster: Amitabh Bachchan Is 'Old School' Rishi Kapoor's 'Cool' Dad

Highlights
- 'Celebrate life with this unusual father-son duo,' said Big B
- 102 Not Out is based on a Gujarati play and it releases on May 4
- The film is directed by Umesh Shukla
T 2752 - Baap COOL, beta OLD SCHOOL!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2018
Presenting first look of #102NotOut! Celebrate life with this unusual father-son duo on 4th May! @chintskap@umeshkshukla@SonyPicsIndia#TreeTopEntertainment
COME ONNNNNN .. !!!
,, 4th May pic.twitter.com/lsJPlO7iGq
Baap COOL, beta OLD SCHOOL! Here's presenting the first look of #102NotOut! Celebrate life with this unusual father-son duo on 4th May! @SrBachchan and I back after 27 years !!!!! @umeshkshukla@sonypicsindia#TreeTopEntertainmentpic.twitter.com/Lf988C1jgP— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 23, 2018
In February, a teaser of 102 Not Out released on social media. The film is based on a Gujarati play of the same name, written by Saumya Joshi. 102 Not Out is the story of a lively 102-year-old man (Amitabh Bachchan) living with his uptight 75-year-old son, played by Rishi Kapoor. Big B's character wants to live life to the fullest while Rishi Kapoor's character prefers to 'act his age.' In the teaser, Big B tells Rishi Kapoor: "Apne bete ko vridh ashram bhejne waala main pehla baap banuga."
Watch the teaser of 102 Not Out:
102 Not Out is the story of a man trying to break the record for the oldest person in the world. The film also stars Paresh Rawal.