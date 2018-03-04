Amitabh Bachchan's BAADDUUMMBAAA Swag Will Cheer Up Your Sunday

Amitabh Bachchan just posted a still of the much-anticipated song BAADDUUMMBAAA from his forthcoming film 102 Not Out and the Instagram is already floored. "Yo ... baby... BAAADDUUUMBAAAA!!," Mr Bachchan captioned the picture. Big B's look in the song, complete with his incomparable swag and long white hair is surely a knockout. Within an hour of posting it, the picture was liked 1.8 lakh times. "Once a swagger always a swagger" and "Sir Please make bars that are achievable... You are just not stopping. Stay blessed. Stay inspired..." read two of the several comments posted. Amitabh Bachchan plays a 102-year-old father to son Rishi Kapoor, 75 (in the film).
Of late, Amitabh Bachchan has been revving up his fan's interest behind the phrase BAADDUUMMBAAA, which he had been often using in his Twitter and Instagram posts. Some of his fans even requested him to reveal the reason behind using BAADDUUMMBAAA, so often. "Sir, When you are happy, you always says BAADUUMMBAAA!! Why..?" read one of his fan's comments.
Last month, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a behind-the-scenes post about the song on his Instagram and wrote: "3 am at the recording studio... and singing producing and designing song for 102 Not Out film...song titled... hahaha... BAADDUUMMBAAA!! Fun."
In wake of Sridevi's death, the 102 Not Out team had cancelled the filming of the song, last week. Director Umesh Shukla told news agency IANS, "As a mark of respect to the sudden and untimely demise of our legendary actress Sridevi, we decided to cancel our today's song shoot of 102 Not Out. May God give peace to her soul and strength to her family."
102 Not Out is based on a Gujarati play of the same name, written by Saumya Joshi. Amitabh Bachchan (75) and Rishi Kapoor (65) teamed together for this film after 27 years. They have previously worked in films such as Kabhie Kabhie, Naseeb, Amar Akbar Anthony and Ajooba.
