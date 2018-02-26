After Sridevi's Death, Gloomy Bollywood Cancels Shoots And Other Events

The death of iconic actress Sridevi has plunged Bollywood into gloom. The shocked and grieving film industry has cancelled several planned events. Actress Shabana Azmi posted a tweet today announcing that she and husband Javed Akhtar were calling off the grand Holi party they host every year. Javed Akhtar's ex-wife Honey Irani, who wrote Sridevi's 1992 film Lamhe, was among those of the film fraternity who visited the home of Sridevi's brother-in-law Anil Kapoor this morning. Her son Farhan Akhtar accompanied her. See the tweet posted by Shabana Azmi:
Our Holi party at Janki Kurir stands cancelled on 2nd March in the wake of Sridevis passing away.— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 26, 2018
Yesterday, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tweeted that he and actor Nagarjuna were postponing the announcement of the title and poster of their new film. RGV, a vocal admirer of the late actress, directed her in the Telugu films Kshana Kshanam and Govinda Govinda. Nagarjuna and Sridevi co-starred in Govinda Govinda and other films such as Aakhari Poratam and Khuda Gawah.
At this grief stricken moment of the demise of Sridevi ,neither me nor @iamnagarjuna are in a state of mind to release the title and release date poster of #NagRGV4 ..it will be announced later pic.twitter.com/jpevQwC0tp— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 25, 2018
In Mumbai, the filming of a song for 102 Not Out, starring Sridevi's former co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, was cancelled. The song, written by Mr Bachchan and titled Baadduummbaa (a word he frequently uses on social media), was scheduled to begin filming yesterday. Director Umesh Shukla told news agency IANS, "As a mark of respect to the sudden and untimely demise of our legendary actress Sridevi, we decided to cancel our today's song shoot of 102 Not Out. May God give peace to her soul and strength to her family."
Sridevi died on Saturday. She was 54 and was in Dubai for the week-long wedding festivities of actor Mohit Marwah, a nephew of her husband Boney Kapoor. Sridevi will likely be flown to Mumbai today and a funeral is expected to follow. South superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are expected to attend - the actors were Sridevi's co-stars in 1976 film Moondru Mudichu, her first film as a lead actress. Sridevi collaborated with both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan separately in several later films, both down South and in Bollywood. The actors were among the first to post messages of condolence on Twitter after Sridevi died.
Sridevi, recipient of the Padma Shri, will be seen posthumously in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero later this year.