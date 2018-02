For Sridevi, A Farewell Poem Tweeted By Amitabh Bachchan, Composed By Kaifi Azmi

Highlights "Rehne ko sada dehar aata nahi koi..." tweeted Big B Sridevi was cremated was cremated with state honours on Wednesday Sridevi co-starred with Big B in films like Inquilaab, Khuda Gawah

T 2729 -

" " .



- means .. the world .

Javed Akhtar narrated this sher to me at funeral of Sridevi .. said it was written at time of Guru Dutt demise ; but so appropriate for today .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 28, 2018

T 2625 - , !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018

Sridevi's colleague Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a poem narrated to him by lyricist Javed Akhtar at the funeral of the iconic actress . "Javed Akhtar narrated thisto me at funeral of Sridevi... said it was written at time of Guru Dutt demise; but so appropriate for today..." wrote Big B. The poem has been tweeted in Hindi and reads as, "." Big B explained that the word '' used over here means 'the world' and it was composed by Kaifi Azmi. Sridevi was cremated was cremated with state honours in Mumbai on Wednesday. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Randhir Kapoor and several others celebrities attended the funeral held at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle.Read Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here.Sridevi co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan inand. He had also made a special appearance in Sridevi's comeback film, which released in 2012.Just before Sridevi's sudden death was announced, Amitabh Bachchan, 75, had posted about feeling a sense of unease. "," he tweeted in Hindi. Sridevi died in Dubai at the age of 54. Initially, it was reported that she suffered a cardiac arrest. However, a post-mortem later revealed that she drowned due to accidentally drowning in the bathtub of the hotel she was staying in. She was bought to India on Tuesday night.Sridevi is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.