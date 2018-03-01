For Sridevi, A Farewell Poem Tweeted By Amitabh Bachchan, Composed By Kaifi Azmi

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a poem narrated to him by Javed Akhtar at Sridevi's funeral

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 01, 2018 00:05 IST
File photo of Sridevi at an event (Image courtesy: sridevi.kapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Rehne ko sada dehar aata nahi koi..." tweeted Big B
  2. Sridevi was cremated was cremated with state honours on Wednesday
  3. Sridevi co-starred with Big B in films like Inquilaab, Khuda Gawah
Sridevi's colleague Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a poem narrated to him by lyricist Javed Akhtar at the funeral of the iconic actress. "Javed Akhtar narrated this sher to me at funeral of Sridevi... said it was written at time of Guru Dutt demise; but so appropriate for today..." wrote Big B. The poem has been tweeted in Hindi and reads as, "Rehne ko sada dehar aata nahi koi, tum jaisa gae aise bhi jaata nahi koi." Big B explained that the word 'dehar' used over here means 'the world' and it was composed by Kaifi Azmi. Sridevi was cremated was cremated with state honours in Mumbai on Wednesday. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Randhir Kapoor and several others celebrities attended the funeral held at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle.

Read Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here.
 

Sridevi co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in Inquilaab, Aakhree Raasta and Khuda Gawah. He had also made a special appearance in Sridevi's comeback film English Vinglish, which released in 2012.
 
big b ndtv


Jaya Bachchan, Shweta and Aishwarya Rai had paid their last respects to Sridevi in the afternoon.
 
aishwarya rai bachchan ndtv

Just before Sridevi's sudden death was announced, Amitabh Bachchan, 75, had posted about feeling a sense of unease. "Na jaane kyun, ek ajeeb si ghabrahat ho rahi hain," he tweeted in Hindi.
 

Sridevi died in Dubai at the age of 54. Initially, it was reported that she suffered a cardiac arrest. However, a post-mortem later revealed that she drowned due to accidentally drowning in the bathtub of the hotel she was staying in. She was bought to India on Tuesday night.

Sridevi is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.
 

