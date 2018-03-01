For Sridevi, A Farewell Poem Tweeted By Amitabh Bachchan, Composed By Kaifi Azmi

Sridevi's colleague Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a poem narrated to him by lyricist Javed Akhtar at the funeral of the iconic actress. "Javed Akhtar narrated this sher to me at funeral of Sridevi... said it was written at time of Guru Dutt demise; but so appropriate for today..." wrote Big B. The poem has been tweeted in Hindi and reads as, "Rehne ko sada dehar aata nahi koi, tum jaisa gae aise bhi jaata nahi koi." Big B explained that the word 'dehar' used over here means 'the world' and it was composed by Kaifi Azmi. Sridevi was cremated was cremated with state honours in Mumbai on Wednesday. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Randhir Kapoor and several others celebrities attended the funeral held at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle.
Sridevi co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in Inquilaab, Aakhree Raasta and Khuda Gawah. He had also made a special appearance in Sridevi's comeback film English Vinglish, which released in 2012.
Jaya Bachchan, Shweta and Aishwarya Rai had paid their last respects to Sridevi in the afternoon.
Just before Sridevi's sudden death was announced, Amitabh Bachchan, 75, had posted about feeling a sense of unease. "Na jaane kyun, ek ajeeb si ghabrahat ho rahi hain," he tweeted in Hindi.
T 2625 - , !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018
Sridevi is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.