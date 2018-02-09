102 Not Out Teaser: Amitabh Bachchan, The 102-Year-Young Dad. Rishi Kapoor As The Son, 75 102 Not Out Teaser: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have collaborated for a film after 27 years

221 Shares EMAIL PRINT Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Big B plays Rishi Kapoor's father He is full of life and young at heart 102 Not Out is directed by Umesh Shukla saal baad,' 102 Not Out, we saw Amitabh Bachchan taking care of his son like every father. But here, the father is full of life and young at heart as compared to his son. Big B plays football, a saxophone while his son Rishi Kapoor prefers to act his age. "Apne bete ko vridh ashram bhejne waala main pehla baap banuga," Big B tells Rishi Kapooor. What we most loved in the teaser is the father-son dance in the rain.



Watch the teaser of 102 Not Out here. (It will definitely bring a smile on your face).







102 Not Out is based on a Gujarati play of the same name, written by Saumya Joshi.



Amitabh Bachchan, 75, and Rishi Kapoor, 65, are co-stars of films like Kabhie Kabhie, Naseeb, Amar Akbar Anthony and Ajooba.



Of co-starring with Mr Kapoor after 27 years, Big B said, 102 Not Out. A novel story, competent direction and a most qualified crew, has made the experience even greater."

Today. We share with you our teaser ( no,not the trailer)of "102 not out" An unusual film! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/6PdCDNtqBR — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 9, 2018



"Being in 102 Not Out brought back a lot of fond memories and fun I have shared with Amitji during my younger days. I am glad to reunite with him on such a special and unusual film. It will definitely delight our fans," Rishi Kapoor added.



102 Not Out, directed by Umesh Shukla, is slated to release on May 4.





'27,' Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have collaborated for a film titled, 102 Not Out. The first official teaser of the film was released this morning and it beautifully portrays the unique bond a father and a son share. Amitabh Bachchan is a 102-year-old father while Rishi Kapoor, 75 (in the film), is his son. In the minute-long teaser of, we saw Amitabh Bachchan taking care of his son like every father. But here, the father is full of life and young at heart as compared to his son. Big B plays football, a saxophone while his son Rishi Kapoor prefers to act his age. "," Big B tells Rishi Kapooor. What we most loved in the teaser is the father-son dance in the rain.Watch the teaser ofhere. (It will definitely bring a smile on your face).is based on a Gujarati play of the same name, written by Saumya Joshi.Amitabh Bachchan, 75, and Rishi Kapoor, 65, are co-stars of films likeandOf co-starring with Mr Kapoor after 27 years, Big B said, "Teaming up with Chintu ji after so many years , after so many successful historic films, has been the greatest joy during. A novel story, competent direction and a most qualified crew, has made the experience even greater." "Being inbrought back a lot of fond memories and fun I have shared with Amitduring my younger days. I am glad to reunite with him on such a special and unusual film. It will definitely delight our fans," Rishi Kapoor added., directed by Umesh Shukla, is slated to release on May 4.