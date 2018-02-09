102 Not Out Teaser: Amitabh Bachchan, The 102-Year-Young Dad. Rishi Kapoor As The Son, 75

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 09, 2018 13:06 IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

'27 saal baad,' Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have collaborated for a film titled, 102 Not Out. The first official teaser of the film was released this morning and it beautifully portrays the unique bond a father and a son share. Amitabh Bachchan is a 102-year-old father while Rishi Kapoor, 75 (in the film), is his son. In the minute-long teaser of 102 Not Out, we saw Amitabh Bachchan taking care of his son like every father. But here, the father is full of life and young at heart as compared to his son. Big B plays football, a saxophone while his son Rishi Kapoor prefers to act his age. "Apne bete ko vridh ashram bhejne waala main pehla baap banuga," Big B tells Rishi Kapooor. What we most loved in the teaser is the father-son dance in the rain.

Watch the teaser of 102 Not Out here. (It will definitely bring a smile on your face).



102 Not Out is based on a Gujarati play of the same name, written by Saumya Joshi.

Amitabh Bachchan, 75, and Rishi Kapoor, 65, are co-stars of films like Kabhie Kabhie, Naseeb, Amar Akbar Anthony and Ajooba.

Of co-starring with Mr Kapoor after 27 years, Big B said, "Teaming up with Chintu ji after so many years, after so many successful historic films, has been the greatest joy during 102 Not Out. A novel story, competent direction and a most qualified crew, has made the experience even greater."
 

"Being in 102 Not Out brought back a lot of fond memories and fun I have shared with Amitji during my younger days. I am glad to reunite with him on such a special and unusual film. It will definitely delight our fans," Rishi Kapoor added.

102 Not Out, directed by Umesh Shukla, is slated to release on May 4.
 

