Allu Arjun's 'One India' Dialogue From Film Backfires. Here's Why Twitter Is Trolling Him

It would be nice if you change your bio to Indian actor instead of South Indian Actor. — gnanamanoranjith (@manolovingly) April 9, 2018

Thanks, can you change your bio hypocrite! — Jeevan Ramanuja (@JeevanMachavara) April 8, 2018

Allu Arjun's dialogue promo from upcoming filmfailed to fetch the 'impact,' he had hoped for because his "Twitter bio" contradicts the sentiment he backs in the promo. In the scene, Allu Arjun's character beat up goons who called him "south Indian bugger" and said, "North India... South India... East or west... We don't have so many Indias dude... Only one India." Of course, Twitter enjoyed the patriotic fervor but a (rather astute) section of the social media noticed that Allu Arjun's Twitter bio read - "South Indian Actor." Between many congratulatory messages, a comment read: "Thanks, can you change your bio hypocrite!", which translates to, is directed by Vakkantham Vamsi.Here's the dialogue promo:And this is the 'impact' it had on Twitter:The first teaser of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India released on January 1 and it was an instant hit with the Internet. The teaser now has over 16 million views: Vakkantham Vamsi wrote the scripts of Allu Arjun's films such asandbutis his first film as director. Other top films' listed in Vamsi's resume are Ravi Teja'sseries and NT Rama Rao'sandalso stars Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, R. Sarathkumar, Thakur Anoop Singh and Boman Irani. It is expected to hit the screens in April 2018.