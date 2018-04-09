Allu Arjun's 'One India' Dialogue From Film Backfires. Here's Why Twitter Is Trolling Him

Allu Arjun's dialogue promo from upcoming film Naa Peru, Surya Naa Illu India failed to fetch the 'impact,' he had hoped for because his "Twitter bio" contradicts the sentiment he backs in the promo. In the scene, Allu Arjun's character beat up goons who called him "south Indian bugger" and said, "North India... South India... East or west... We don't have so many Indias dude... Only one India." Of course, Twitter enjoyed the patriotic fervor but a (rather astute) section of the social media noticed that Allu Arjun's Twitter bio read - "South Indian Actor." Between many congratulatory messages, a comment read: "Thanks, can you change your bio hypocrite!" Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, which translates to My Name Is Surya, My Home Is India, is directed by Vakkantham Vamsi.
Highlights
- In the dialogue, Allu Arjun says there's only "one India"
- On Twitter, he describes himself as "South Indian Actor"
- "Can you change your bio hypocrite," read one comment
Here's the dialogue promo:
And this is the 'impact' it had on Twitter:
What about this AA? pic.twitter.com/15rxB407tk— Expelli (@Expellilat) April 8, 2018
It would be nice if you change your bio to Indian actor instead of South Indian Actor.— gnanamanoranjith (@manolovingly) April 9, 2018
LOL..!!!— Vihari Sornapudi (@itsvihari) April 8, 2018
Ur twitter BIO is having more impact than NSNI dialogue...
Allu vaari jallu...#NSNIDialogueImpact#Gammunundavoyyy#AlwaysPOWERSTARfanpic.twitter.com/6nFJwiyLoh
@alluarjun seriously ..??? pic.twitter.com/4DdJF2f9VO— Chaitanya (@chaitu_nited) April 8, 2018
Thanks, can you change your bio hypocrite!— Jeevan Ramanuja (@JeevanMachavara) April 8, 2018
The first teaser of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India released on January 1 and it was an instant hit with the Internet. The teaser now has over 16 million views:
Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India also stars Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, R. Sarathkumar, Thakur Anoop Singh and Boman Irani. It is expected to hit the screens in April 2018.