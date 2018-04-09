Allu Arjun's 'One India' Dialogue From Film Backfires. Here's Why Twitter Is Trolling Him

The Internet thinks Allu Arjun's Twitter description contradicts the patriotism of his "one India" dialogue from Naa Peru, Surya Naa Illu India

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 09, 2018 11:44 IST
Allu Arjun in Naa Peru, Surya Naa Illu India. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. In the dialogue, Allu Arjun says there's only "one India"
  2. On Twitter, he describes himself as "South Indian Actor"
  3. "Can you change your bio hypocrite," read one comment
Allu Arjun's dialogue promo from upcoming film Naa Peru, Surya Naa Illu India failed to fetch the 'impact,' he had hoped for because his "Twitter bio" contradicts the sentiment he backs in the promo. In the scene, Allu Arjun's character beat up goons who called him "south Indian bugger" and said, "North India... South India... East or west... We don't have so many Indias dude... Only one India." Of course, Twitter enjoyed the patriotic fervor but a (rather astute) section of the social media noticed that Allu Arjun's Twitter bio read - "South Indian Actor." Between many congratulatory messages, a comment read: "Thanks, can you change your bio hypocrite!" Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, which translates to My Name Is Surya, My Home Is India, is directed by Vakkantham Vamsi.

Here's the dialogue promo:



And this is the 'impact' it had on Twitter:
 
 
 
 

The first teaser of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India released on January 1 and it was an instant hit with the Internet. The teaser now has over 16 million views:



Vakkantham Vamsi wrote the scripts of Allu Arjun's films such as Race Gurram and Yevadu but Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is his first film as director. Other top films' listed in Vamsi's resume are Ravi Teja's Kick series and NT Rama Rao's Temper and Oosaravelli.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India also stars Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, R. Sarathkumar, Thakur Anoop Singh and Boman Irani. It is expected to hit the screens in April 2018.

allu arjun one india dialogueNaa PeruSurya Naa Illu Indiaallu arjun trolled

