Naa Peru Surya Naa illu India Teaser: Allu Arjun, Why So Angry?

The 'first impact' of Allu Arjun's Telugu film(which roughly translates to 'My Name Is Surya, My House Is India') has been quite strong. The film's first teaser released on January 1 and is not willing to give up its top trend position almost a day later.introduces cine-lovers to Allu Arjun's character Surya (not popular actor Suriya), whose patriotic spirit is unparalleled. Surya is enrolled in the Army training camp where he seems like a misfit as he has major anger issues - "For you Surya means a soldier but for the world Surya means anger." At the training camp, he struggles to win over his seniors and his only wish to die at the border.Watch the teaser or 'first impact' ofAllu Arjun was last seen in Duvvada Jagannadham , co-starring Pooja Hegde. The film release in June last year and it performed spectacularly at the box office.marks Vakkantham Vamsi's debut as director. Vamsi wrote the scripts of Allu Arjun's films such asand. Other top films' listed in Vamsi's portfolio are Ravi Teja'sseries and NT Rama Rao'sandalso stars Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, R. Sarathkumar, Thakur Anoop Singh and Boman Irani. It is expected to hit the screens in April 2018.