Naa Peru Surya Naa illu India Teaser: Allu Arjun, Why So Angry?

Allu Arjun's character Surya has some major anger issues Naa Peru Surya Naa illu India teaser retained top trend spot for a day It is Vakkantham Vamsi's first film as director Naa Peru Surya Naa illu India (which roughly translates to 'My Name Is Surya, My House Is India') has been quite strong. The film's first teaser released on January 1 and is not willing to give up its top trend position almost a day later. Naa Peru Surya Naa illu India introduces cine-lovers to Allu Arjun's character Surya (not popular actor Suriya), whose patriotic spirit is unparalleled. Surya is enrolled in the Army training camp where he seems like a misfit as he has major anger issues - "For you Surya means a soldier but for the world Surya means anger." At the training camp, he struggles to win over his seniors and his only wish to die at the border.



Watch the teaser or 'first impact' of Naa Peru Surya Naa illu India:







Naa Peru Surya Naa illu India marks Vakkantham Vamsi's debut as director. Vamsi wrote the scripts of Allu Arjun's films such as Race Gurram and Yevadu. Other top films' listed in Vamsi's portfolio are Ravi Teja's Kick series and NT Rama Rao's Temper and Oosaravelli.



Naa Peru Surya Naa illu India also stars Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, R. Sarathkumar, Thakur Anoop Singh and Boman Irani. It is expected to hit the screens in April 2018.



