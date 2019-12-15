When Catherine Zeta-Jones Danced To Kala Chashma In India

Catherine Zeta-Jones in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: catherinezetajones)

Pictures and videos from Catherine Zeta-Jones' recent India vacation keep getting better by the day. The 50-year-old actress surprised us once again with her recent Instagram entry. On Sunday, the No Reservations actress shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen dancing to the popular track Kala Chashma from Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho. Dressed in a purple, outfit, Catherine can be seen making the most of her time as she grooves to the song. Sharing the video on Instagram, Catherine wrote: "And of course, I couldn't leave without a dance."

On Saturday, Catherine posted recreated versions of Om Shanti Om posters with her and Michael Douglas' face on it. She captioned it: "True fans or what! Michael and I do Bollywood."

While in Mumbai, Catherine Zeta-Jones attended an event with her actor husband Michael Douglas and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. She danced to the song Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om with Anil Kapoor at the event. "Brilliant morning Bollywood style! Thank you great Anil Kapoor for a fabulous discussion. Michael and I had a wonderful time. Thank you New Delhi, until we meet again," she wrote.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is best-known for her performances in films such as Chicago (for which she won an Academy Award), The Haunting, The Mask Of Zorro, America's Sweethearts,Traffic, Ocean's Twelve and The Terminal, to name a few.