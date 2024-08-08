Catherine Zeta-Jones's Birthday Wish For Son Dylan: "To Be Your Mama Is A Gift"

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' son Dylan turned a year older on Thursday. The actress celebrated his birthday by sharing a throwback video on Instagram. It features baby Dylan with Catherine. Here, we can see the actress cuddling her little bundle of joy. It seems like the video was captured inside a bathroom. For the background song, she has picked Beautiful boy (darling boy) by John Lennon. The note attached to the clip read, "Happy 24th birthday to my son Dylan Douglas. The joy and love you give me every day is insurmountable. To be your mama is a gift that I never take for granted. I love you, my beautiful boy.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones also shared a series of pictures and a video on Instagram Stories. She has dropped the same video on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday, my son. Love you.”

In the next post, Catherine Zeta-Jones has picked a recent picture of Dylan Douglas. Here, the birthday boy is looking away straight into the camera. Oh boy, he made our hearts skip a beat. The sun-kissed look is killer. The note attached to the pic read, “Happy 24th birthday our son, Dylan.”

Wait, there is more. Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a priceless frame featuring her husband Michael Douglas and their son – Dylan. The photo was picked from Dylan's childhood album. The two look adorable. Well, it's the side note that needs your undivided attention. The actress wrote, “The best production we have ever been involved in.” She has tagged Dylan in the post and added, “Dylan thinks “Wall Street” tops it. I am on the fence.” FYI: Catherine was referring to the 1987 film Wall Street.

Catherine Zeta-Jones first crossed paths with American actor Michael Douglas in 1998 while attending the Deauville American Film Festival in France. The couple got engaged in 1999 and exchanged vows in 2000. They also have a daughter, Carys Zeta and Dylan.

On the work front, Catherine Zeta-Jones is currently busy with the second season of the Netflix series Wednesday. She plays Morticia Addams in the show. Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi and Christopher Lloyd are also part of the show.