'Thanjavur Is Beautiful!': PM Modi On Pics Of American Actors Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their son Dylan in Tamil Nadu.

American actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, along with their son Dylan, were recently on a trip to India. The actor left for Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu following the 54th International Film Festival of India, Goa, where he received the esteemed Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Cinema.

Mr Douglas shared snippets on Instagram during his visit to the Brihadeeswara Temple with his family. He captioned the post, "Sightseeing with the best." The 79-year-old actor shared a photo from inside the temple after they offered their prayers. The three of them could also be seen posing with floral garlands around their neck.

This post caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He shared Mr Douglas' post and wrote, "Thanjavur is beautiful indeed! And, there is a lot more to see in India which will leave tourists from across the world spellbound."

Thanjavur is beautiful indeed! And, there is a lot more to see in India which will leave tourists from across the world spellbound. https://t.co/jBQwELb1BXpic.twitter.com/XjuLHZmwIy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2023

Meanwhile, the film producer applauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the field of film production and finance at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa. While talking about the relevance of the festival and PM Modi's leadership skills, he said, "I also think this is more and more the sort of spirit, and the beauty of this festival are you had 78 foreign countries represented and it's only a reflection of the strength of your Indian filming, which is renowned and known around the world. I think you're in very good hands I think it's beginning to." He also praised Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur for his efforts.

He also said that the movies unite people irrespective of race, religion and gender. "I mean with all the different languages we speak movies share the same language, audiences from wherever you are in the world can understand what's going on, movies bring us closer together and I think that's a very important aspect of it," he shared on the role of movies in bringing different cultures together.