Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares New Video With Michael Douglas From Goa. 'Oh India! We Love You'

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a video. (courtesy: catherinezetajones)

Hollywood star couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have actively been sharing posts from their time in Goa, where they attended the International Film Festival of India. Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a fun video of herself dancing along with husband Michael Douglas to some desi beats. She simply captioned the post, "Oh India! We love you." In the comments section, Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff commented, "Welcome." The comments section of the post was filled with remarks from fans. "Love from India," wrote a user. Another one added, "You two are the cutest." Another added, "Aww beautiful, enjoy your time together." Another one added, "Welcome to India." A fourth read, "We love you for loving India. Have an amazing time."

Check out Catherine Zeta-Jones' post here:

Catherine Zeta-Jones' love for Bollywood needs no introduction. In 2019, a video of the No Reservations actress dancing to the hit Kala Chashma went viral. "And of course, I couldn't leave without a dance," she had captioned the post.

During the film festival, the actress said, "I love the country and the people so very much. My children grew up watching Om Shanti Om. There are so many great movies that I have been able to watch. A movie that I love is The Lunchbox. It was one of my favourite movies and it still is one of my favourite movies of all time. It touched me, it was so well acted, so well directed," news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is best-known for her performances in films such as Chicago (for which she won an Academy Award), The Haunting, The Mask Of Zorro, America's Sweethearts, Traffic, Ocean's Twelve and The Terminal, to name a few. She also featured as Morticia Addams in the web-series Wednesday.

(With inputs from ANI)