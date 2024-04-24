It Was 'The Most Perfect 21st' For Carys Douglas In Mom Catherine Zeta-Jones' Iconic 90s Pink Satin Slip Dress

Catherine Zeta-Jones' iconic slip dress looked just as chic on her daughter

No matter how old we get or whom we're born to, we're all united by the love for our mother's wardrobe treasures. Gems like an old dress, a vintage brooch or a silk scarf often have cherished stories behind them. When you're Carys Douglas, daughter of the ever-so-gorgeous Catherine Zeta-Jones, most of those gems have toured some of the world's most notable red carpets. A 21st birthday is a milestone celebration and the star kid turned to her mother's closet to draw inspiration and as an ode to her celebrated mother. She chose a satin slip dress with a floral lace bustier delicately embroidered on top of it and matching patches on the sides. It only went to show how styles and patterns from the past dominate today's trends. The satin slip dresses have made a huge comeback and what better excuse was it to choose a classic from her mother's closet? Classic because the dress is over 25 years old, and we saw her first wear it for the 1999 MTV Awards and yet so very relevant with popular contemporary trends. Accented with pink blush and hues of soft rose for makeup, a lesson we could all use for a monochromatic spring touch.

Also Read: Just Like It Was For Ananya Panday, Bhavana Pandey's Strapless Green Dress Is A Classic For Rysa Panday Too

The dress by designer Emmanual Engaro held up as the perfect 21st birthday outfit for sure but it is not to say Catherine Zeta-Jones wasn't ahead of her times as far as styling the dress in the '90s was concerned. Perfectly relevant even today with her rhinestone-studded silver handbag, warm rose blush for makeup and dainty jewels do the rounds for pop culture-influenced fashion looks too. Who can blame Catherine Zeta-Jones' for being timeless in something as simple as a satin slip dress?

Also Read: The Time Apple Martin Stylishly Rewore Her Mother Gwyneth Paltrow's 2002 Oscars Gown

Like mother, like daughter, we're bound to our mother's wardrobe finds just like some of our favourite celebrities.

Also Read: Just Like Janhvi In 2018, Khushi Kapoor Turned To Her Mother Sridevi's Wardrobe For Her Special Day