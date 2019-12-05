Catherine Zeta-Jones, On Her Way To India Again, Relives Last Trip

Catherine Zeta-Jones in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: catherinezetajones )

Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to visit India (going by her latest Instagram post). The 50-year-old actress, who visited the country two years back with her husband Michael Douglas along with their son Dylan Michael and daughter Carys Zeta, shared a throwback video from her Jaipur visit. In the video, Catherine can be seen strolling freely on the streets of Jaipur (Rajasthan). In the video, the No Reservations actress can be seen dressed in a pair of striped trousers, which she topped with a navy blue shirt. She accessorised her look with an off-white hat and a pair of sunglasses. "Welcome to Jaipur," Catherine says in the video as she explores the local markets. "On my way back to incredible India," the caption on Catherine Zeta-Jones' post read.

Take a look at Catherine Zeta-Jones' post here:

In 2017, Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a longer version of the same video that she shared on Thursday. She had earlier captioned the video, "Life in the city. The colours and the sounds. So exciting to be amongst it all." ICYMI, this is the video Catherine Zeta-Jones shared from her vacation in India.

During their India visit in 2017, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas went to Jaipur, Agra and New Delhi. She posted a video and wrote: "The Taj Mahal, today in India. Breathtaking view and experience. It's just the ultimate love story." Here are some more posts from Catherine Zeta-Jones' India vacation. It will be interesting to see what places she will have on her itinerary this time.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is best- known for her roles in films like Entrapment, Chicago (for which she won an Academy Award), The Haunting, The Mask Of Zorro, America's Sweethearts, Traffic, Ocean's Twelve and The Terminal among many others.