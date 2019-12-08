When Catherine Zeta-Jones And Anil Kapoor Danced To Deewangi Deewangi

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Anil Kapoor at an event in New Delhi. (Image courtesy: anilskapoor )

It was a night to remember for Hollywood star couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. The actors recently attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the major highlight of the night was, when the Entrapment actress shared the danced floor with Anil Kapoor and the duo grooved to the song Deewangi Deewangi from Farah Khan's 2007 film Om Shani Om . The film's director Farah Khan shared a snippet of Catherine and Anil Kapoor's performance at the event and she wrote: "Got my cast for OSO 2 (Om Shanti Om 2 ). Epic! Anil Kapoor and Catherine Zeta- Jones dance to my song. Jhakaas!."

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas also shared pictures from the event on their respective Instagram profiles. "Brilliant morning Bollywood style! Thank you the great Anil Kapoor for a fabulous discussion. Michael and I had a wonderful time. Thank you New Delhi, until we meet again." Anil Kapoor left a comment on the actress' post. He wrote: "You nailed the steps in full Bollywood style. It was lovely meeting Michael and you today. It was a summit to remember!"

Take a look at the posts here:

Last week, Catherine Zeta-Jones posted a video from 2017's India visit on her Instagram profile. In the video, she could be seen strolling freely on the streets of Jaipur (Rajasthan). "On my way back to incredible India," she captioned the video.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has starred in several Hollywood hit films like Chicago (for which she won an Academy Award), The Haunting, The Mask Of Zorro, America's Sweethearts, Traffic, Ocean's Twelve and The Terminal, to name a few.