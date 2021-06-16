What's More Stunning, Janhvi Kapoor Or The Sunset? We Can't Decide

Janhvi Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, on Wednesday, treated her fans to some brand new pictures of herself. In the pictures that she shared on Instagram, Janhvi can be seen enjoying herself on the beach. Janhvi Kapoor looks drop dead gorgeous in a leopard print bikini. In the first picture, we see Janhvi Kapoor being her usual stunning self as she poses against the backdrop of the "blurred sunset." In another picture, she can be seen sitting on the top of a rock near the beach. One of the pictures captures her running towards the waves with her close friend Orhan Awatramani. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote: "Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting."

The 24-year-old actress' post received many comments from her fans as well as fellow celebrities. "Wooo," commented fashion designer Manish Malhotra, while Maheep Kapoor dropped heart-eyed emojis. Janhvi's rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Ranjan dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a huge fan following with over 11.5 million followers on Instagram alone. She often sends the Internet into a tizzy with her stunning posts.

Last week, she shared a bunch of pictures of herself on Instagram. In the pictures, we see Janhvi posing against a background full of plants. "And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's aforementioned pictures here:

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi. She will next be seen in Sidharth Sengupta's Good Luck Jerry and Karan Johar's Dostana 2.