Nothing To See Here, Just Janhvi Kapoor Being Her Usual Stunning Self

Janhvi Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Actress Janhvi Kapoor just made our weekend a little better with a set of brand new pictures of herself. The 24-year-old actress, on Saturday, added four new pictures to her Instagram feed. In the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen being her usual stunning self as she strikes some amazing poses in a background full of plants. She can be seen dressed in a flowy white dress in the pictures. First two pictures capture her smiling as she poses with her hands in her hair, while the third one captures her standing. In the last picture, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen sitting and posing like a diva that she is. In the caption of the post, Janhvi wrote: "And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music."

The actress' post received several comments from her fans on social media. Among others, fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented on her post. Manish dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at Janhvi's gorgeous pictures here:

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a great fan following with over 11.5 million followers on Instagam. Her social media posts often send the Internet into a tizzy.

Earlier this week, the actress observed the sky after Mumbai received heavy rainfall. In the pictures that she posted on Instagram, she can be seen standing still on her balcony as she observes the view of the beautifully painted sky. In some of the pictures, she could be seen sitting and spending time with her friends. The breathtaking view of the Mumbai sky featuring Janhvi Kapoor, did not need a caption to go with it.

Check out the pictures here:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in horror-comedy Roohi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She has a number of projects lined up for her. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Dostana 2. Janhvi will also star in Sidharth Sengupta's Good Luck Jerry.