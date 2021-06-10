City Of Stars, Are You Shining Just For Janhvi Kapoor? Her Post Says It All

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor stood still to observe the view from her balcony and she posted a set of pictures on her Instagram profile on Thursday. Janhvi, who stays in Mumbai with her father Boney Kapoor, posted a couple of pictures also featuring her friends and she simply added a red heart emoji to the post. No caption needed. Fans of the Dhadak actress posted heart emojis in the comments. Janhvi Kapoor is late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter. Her sister Khushi, studying at the New York Film Academy, aspires to be an actress.

See Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

Janhvi Kapoor, who was holidaying in Maldives with her friends earlier this year, shared multiple pictures from her vacation. Janhvi shared pictures, in which she could be seen dressed in a printed bikini with shades of yellow and green. "Island girl," she captioned the post. Before that, the actress shared stunning pictures from her holiday, dressed in an iridescent swimsuit. Some pictures from Janhvi's holiday:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter, has featured in films like Netflix's Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2, which was meant to star Kartik Aaryan earlier. The film's revised cast has not been announced as of now. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.