Janhvi Kapoor Sums Up Her Throwback 'Mood' With This Frank Sinatra Song

Janhvi Kapoor complied some of her favourite memories and shared it in the form of a throwback video on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. The video has snippets from Janhvi's Maldives vacation, some photo shoots she did and just some videos of her goofing around. The Dhadak actress, sharing the video on her profile captioned it: "Throw way back. Frank Sinatra is a forever mood." Her post got a whole lot of love from her Instafam. "Damn cute," commented an Instagram user. "Love it," added another. Janhvi accompanied the video with the evergreen track The Girl From Ipanema by Frank Sinatra and Antonio Carlos Jobim.

When Janhvi Kapoor is not busy shooting for films, she can either be seen painting or dancing. The actress has actively been sharing dance videos, in which she can be seen grooving to popular dance numbers. Check out some of the videos here:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter, has featured in films like Netflix's Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2, which was meant to star Kartik Aaryan earlier. The film's revised cast has not been announced as of now. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.

Janhvi Kapoor is late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter. Her sister Khushi, studying at the New York Film Academy, aspires to be an actress.