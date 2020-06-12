What's Growing In 'Bearded Farmer' Milind Soman's Vegetable Garden At Home

Milind Soman shared this photo (courtesy milindrunning)

Last month, Milind Soman asked us to help him with a dilemma - beard or no beard? Milind's wife Ankita Konwar was quick to come up with a suggestion and said she wanted Milind to become a "bearded farmer." A month later, Milind Soman made that wish of Ankita Konwar come true. In a post on Friday, Milind Soman can be seen picking vegetables from his DIY vegetable farm, which he said was set up ahead of the lockdown was imposed in March. "Finally a bearded farmer as Ankita wanted! Happiness really is growing your own food. Built a small green house or 'Sabzee ka ghar' as the caretaker calls it, just before lockdown and now it's just green, green, green and a bit of purple, red and yellow too," Milind captioned the post.

Milind Soman made a trip to the "sabzee ka ghar" and got some fresh cucumber, brinjal, bottle gourd and ridge gourd for the kitchen. Oh, and Milind Soman cooks too. Take a look at his post.

Milind's "finally a bearded farmer" post reminded us of this one from last month. "The world is grappling with a pandemic and I have question fatigue on what's the best way for governments to restart after lockdown, what will life be like, will vaccines be mandatory, which businesses will do well, is my immunity dropping sitting at home, should I become a farmer, what is the meaning of happiness. So, a simple question for me today is beard? Or no beard?" he had written.

Milind Soman, who is all about eating fresh produce, was spotted playing with a melon on Thursday. The reason being one can do so many things with fruits before eating them. Read his post here:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are marathon runners, who got married in 2018. Milind was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please!.