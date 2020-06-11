Milind Soman Shows The 'Things You Can Do With A Melon Before You Eat It'

Highlights
Milind Soman is such an inspiration. The 54-year-old actor-model starts his day with a fruity breakfast, he said, which sometimes includes an entire watermelon. But before eating it, fitness enthusiast Milind Soman uses the melon not only as a work-out prop but also as a ball, throwing it in the air for some playing catch. In a post on Thursday afternoon, Milind Soman put together some of the fun things he does with a melon before eating it and shared it along with a question for his fans: "How many things can you do with a melon? Before you eat it. I eat fruits every morning, whatever is seasonal, a whole watermelon, a whole papaya, 5-6 mangoes, some bananas, yes all together. Sometimes it takes me an hour!" Oh, fruits also double up as DIY face masks for Milind: "And then I rub the skins on my face."
How many things can you do with a melon ? Before you eat it I eat fruits every morning, whatever is seasonal, a whole watermelon, a whole papaya, 5-6 mangoes, some bananas, yes all together sometimes it takes me an hour!!! And then I rub the skins on my face :) . . . #thursday #thursdaymotivation #thoughtfulthursday #fitness #health #healthyliving #healthylifestyle #fruit #love #loveyourself #wellness #fitnessaddict ???? @ankita_earthy
The Internet admires Milind Soman for his simple way of living and hassle-free fitness hacks. For example, he often swaps weights for wife Ankita Konwar.
On the first day of "Unlock one" phase, Milind went running barefoot with Ankita.
First run on first day of Unlock one!!! When you haven't run for 75 days, you have to take it slow ???? its unlock one for the body as well, so no matter the level of excitement, control is key ! Just a slow 5k enjoying the cool weather, mild drizzle and the lack of traffic and people, feeling F.I.N.E !!!!!!! . . And yes, I pulled the mask down while running and nobody was around! . . #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #keepmoving #neverstop #nevergiveup #love #run #runnersofinstagram #runningmotivation #rain ????@prasad_tt1
He even made the superman push-up a trend of sorts!
Next step Superman pushups ! Need to build more explosive power ???? my new favourite, will get better ???????????? . . . The hair helps of course ???????????? . . . #love #keepmoving #neverstop #pushups #live2inspire #betterhabits4betterlife #bettereveryday #loveyourself ???? @ankita_earthy
Swipe to see Milind Soman's headstand face:
Everyday I have my lockdown routine - make the bed, cut the fruits, exercise, some office work, have lunch, some tv, etc. And every day I add something as a surprise for myself, whatever comes into my head, something I know well, or something completely new. If it's new, and I enjoy it, then I try to build it into my schedule, learn about it and do it more often so I get better at it :) I love doing headstands and do a headstand at least once a month, or at least when I remember, and I have a mat! So today... . . . #keepmoving #neverstopexploring #live2inspire #betterhabits4betterlife #bettereveryday #loveyourself #love ???? @ankita_earthy
Milind Soman, who had an illustrious career as a model, became a popular face after featuring in Alisha Chinai's Made In India, which released in 1995. He became a household name after headlining the TV series Captain Vyom later in the Nineties. In Bollywood, Milind Soman has starred in films like Bajirao Mastani, Jurm, Bheja Fry and others. He was last seen in Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please!, in which his role as a middle-aged doctor sent fans into a tizzy.
Milind Soman got married to Ankita Konwar in 2018.