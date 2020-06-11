Milind Soman Shows The 'Things You Can Do With A Melon Before You Eat It'

Milind Soman in a still from his Instagram video (courtesy milindrunning)

Milind Soman is such an inspiration. The 54-year-old actor-model starts his day with a fruity breakfast, he said, which sometimes includes an entire watermelon. But before eating it, fitness enthusiast Milind Soman uses the melon not only as a work-out prop but also as a ball, throwing it in the air for some playing catch. In a post on Thursday afternoon, Milind Soman put together some of the fun things he does with a melon before eating it and shared it along with a question for his fans: "How many things can you do with a melon? Before you eat it. I eat fruits every morning, whatever is seasonal, a whole watermelon, a whole papaya, 5-6 mangoes, some bananas, yes all together. Sometimes it takes me an hour!" Oh, fruits also double up as DIY face masks for Milind: "And then I rub the skins on my face."

The Internet admires Milind Soman for his simple way of living and hassle-free fitness hacks. For example, he often swaps weights for wife Ankita Konwar.

On the first day of "Unlock one" phase, Milind went running barefoot with Ankita.

He even made the superman push-up a trend of sorts!

Swipe to see Milind Soman's headstand face:

Milind Soman, who had an illustrious career as a model, became a popular face after featuring in Alisha Chinai's Made In India, which released in 1995. He became a household name after headlining the TV series Captain Vyom later in the Nineties. In Bollywood, Milind Soman has starred in films like Bajirao Mastani, Jurm, Bheja Fry and others. He was last seen in Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please!, in which his role as a middle-aged doctor sent fans into a tizzy.

Milind Soman got married to Ankita Konwar in 2018.