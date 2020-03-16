What Supermodel Of The Year Winner Manila Pradhan Wrote After Her Big Win

Manila posing with her trophy. (courtesy mtvindia)

The grand finale of MTV's reality show Supermodel Of The Year aired on Sunday and 21-year-old Manila Pradhan emerged as the winner of the first season of the TV show. Manila, who belongs to Namchi (Sikkim), wrote an extensive note after her victory. In her Instagram post, Manila thanked the judges - Milind Soman, Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, Ujjwala Raut and Anusha Dandekar - for their constant "guidance." In her post, Manila also acknowledged her fellow contestants. "This whole journey has been a dream come true for me. Supermodel Of The Year has made me a better version of myself, given me so much love and appreciation, which I will forever cherish. Thank you dear judges and mentors, you all are amazing people. I will always remain grateful for your companionship, love and constant guidance," she added.

Manila added, "The finale could not have been better without Raja Kumari, her track was so powerful! Thank you to all my well-wishers for your immense love and support. Cheers to the entire crew of Supermodel Of The Year."

Take a look at Manila's post here

A snippet from Manila's winning moment was shared on MTV India's official Instagram account. Check it out:

Manila Pradhan took home a prize of Rs 5 lakh and a year-long modelling contract. As a part of the finale task, Manila had to pose in a car along with the judges. Manila's performance fetched her great scores from all the judges and the rest is history. Drisha More and Priya Singh were also the finalists of the first season of Supermodel Of The Year.