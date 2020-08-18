What Sidharth Malhotra's Current Bucket List Looks Like

Sidharth Malhotra in a still from the video. (courtesy sidmalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra may be at home but he is already dreaming of going places and that clearly reflects in his latest Instagram entry. The actor recently shared his current bucket list on his Instagram profile. The video comprises throwback pictures of the Student Of The Year actor. Sharing the video on his Instagram profile, Sidharth Malhotra wrote: "At least I can keep my list ready," adding the hashtag #NewBucketList. Sidharth's wish list is amalgamation of adrenaline-laced activities as well as simple pleasures of life. Listing out what the actor wishes to do soon, Sidharth wrote in his video, "What my current bucket list looks like: Travel again, meet my family, dine out, get adventurous, get back on the set, meet you all again."

Meanwhile, the actor has been keeping himself busy by reading books. Earlier this month, the actor posted a picture of himself reading a book and he captioned it: "Gave my phone some rest and flipped a few pages instead. #SenseTheInfinite #TrueBorderlessExperience."

The actor also posted a throwback picture of himself from the sets of a shoot and wrote: "Trying to see when things are going to get back to normal."

Sidharth Malhotra made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year, alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. He has featured in films like Aiyaary, Baar Baar Dekho, Jabariya Jodi and Hasee Toh Phasee, among others. His last film was Marjaavaan, alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. The actor will next be seen in Shershaah, alongside rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. Earlier this year, Sidharth Malhotra featured in Masakali 2.0, alongside Tara Sutaria.