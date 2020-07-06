Sidharth Malhotra, Dreaming Of Skydiving, Reveals What He's Actually Doing IRL

Sidharth Malhotra shared this photo (courtesy sidmalhotra)

Highlights Sidharth shared a throwback pic from his skydiving session

"What I wish to do right now," wrote Sidharth Malhotra

In the next pic, he revealed what's keeping him busy right now

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is day dreaming about skydiving, literally. The Student Of The Year actor shared a leaf out of his "quarantine diaries" comprising two photos, talking about the adventure sports he wants to participate in right now but what's actually keeping him busy IRL. In Sidharth's post, one is a throwback photo of him from when he went skydiving once and the next one is of him, dressed in casuals, napping with a smile on his face. "What I wish to do right now. Swipe left to see what I'm actually doing," he captioned his post. Here, take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra, just like all of us, is "trying to adapt to the 'new normal' lifestyle!" Which means, staying home and staying safe and making the face mask an all-time best friend.

During the lockdown, Sidharth Malhotra has been brushing up his photography skills with her pet dog Oscar as his favourite subject to be clicked. Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani loved the photo as she dropped the heart-eyed emoji in the comments.

Meanwhile, when not dreaming about skydiving, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to go sun-bathing, all the way to his balcony. He captioned his shirtless photos like this: "Ready with my shades for the sun and some fun outdoors... my balcony!"

The lockdown has also made Sidharth Malhotra try his hand at baking bread because: "I ran out of bread so I decided to make some instead."

Last seen in 2019 release Marjaavaan, Sidharth Malhotra's next film in the line-up is Shershaah, a biopic on war hero Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.