Sidharth Malhotra's Throwback To 'Good Old College Days'. See Pic

Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in the 2019 film Marjaavaan, made a trip down memory lane on Thursday and shared a throwback photo from his "good old college days." Sidharth, who has graduated from Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, remembered the "unforgettable Delhi days" in his latest post. In the blast from the past, he can be seen posing like a wrestler in a black sleeveless t-shirt. "Throwing it back to the good old college days... Balancing lectures, rugby practice and gym training... Those unforgettable Delhi days!" wrote the actor and added the hashtags like #Hometown and #SidFit.

Sidharth Malhotra started his career as a model and later made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. Before his debut, he worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's 2010 film My Name Is Khan. After Student Of The Year, Sidharth featured in Vinil Mathew's 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee, produced by Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap. He shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra in the film. Sidharth's next release was Ek Villain, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Since then, the actor has featured in movies such as Kapoor & Sons, Baar Baar Dekho, Aiyaary, Jabariya Jodi and Marjaavaan, in which he reunited with his Ek Villain co-star Riteish Deshmukh.

Sidharth Malhotra's next film is Shershaah, a biopic on war hero Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.