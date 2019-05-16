What Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Co-Star Kiara Advani Said About His Madame Tussauds Doppelganger

Shahid Kapoor posing with his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore (Courtesy shahidkapoor)

Highlights Shahid Kapoor's wax statue is dressed in a suit Shahid Instagrammed a photo and said: "#twinning" Kiara Advani commented and said: "Amazing"

Shahid Kapoor got his first wax statue in Madame Tussauds Singapore. He posed with his wax statue at the museum and posted a photo on his Instagram unveiling it on Thursday morning. The Kabir Singh actor's wax statue is styled in a suited look - it sports a checkered blazer and black pants along with a bow-tie. In the picture, Shahid is standing beside his wax statue in a similar pose. Sharing the picture, Shahid simply captioned it in one word - "#twinning." Shahid's celebrity friends Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan were among the first ones to comment on his picture. Kiara Advani commented saying "amazing" whereas Hrithik Roshan congratulated him on the post.

Meanwhile, his fans posted several comments about how similar the wax statue is to the original Shahid Kapoor. Fans who couldn't tell the difference posted comments such as: "Who's the real one?", "Woohooo... World's most handsome man has a twin now... Congratulations" and "Awesome... took me seconds to differentiate."

Here is what Shahid Kapoor's wax statue looks like:

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor posted a solo picture of himself from Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Around a month back, Karan Johar had unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore. He is the very first Indian filmmaker who got his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum. He also had inaugurated a new space, which is dedicated to celebrating Indian cinema.

With Shahid Kapoor's wax statue, one more name has been added to the list of Indian celebs at Madame Tussauds museum. Stars like Anushka Sharma and Mahesh Babu already have their wax statues. In Madame Tussauds London, Indian celebrities who have their statues are Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.