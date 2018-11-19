Anushka Sharma Unveils Her Interactive Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Singapore

Anushka Sharma flew to Singapore last night. At the event, she opted for an off-shoulder black pantsuit and her wax figure is seen in a silver outfit

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 19, 2018 19:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Anushka Sharma Unveils Her Interactive Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Singapore

Anushka Sharma at Madame Tussauds Singapore

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Anushka's wax figure holds a phone and visitors can take a selfie with it
  2. Her wax figure joins prominent personalities like Big B, SRK
  3. Anushka will be next seen in Zero

Now, you can take selfies with Anushka Sharma at Madame Tussauds Singapore. Yes, you read that right. On Monday, the 30-year-old actress unveiled her interactive wax statue in the museum, revealed a statement. It is the first wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore with this feature. The wax figure holds a phone and visitors can take a selfie with it. According to the statement, the selfie can be digitally shared. Anushka flew to Singapore last evening and at today's event, she opted for an off-shoulder black pantsuit while her wax figure is seen in a silver outfit. Take a look at the pictures here.

60vleva8

 

sdvk19u

 

"Anushka's statue will be holding a phone. The phone works and guests can take selfies with Anushka and her statue will be heard saying warm greetings. With a selfie moment and a speaking Anushka, the statue promises a very special experience for her fans and admirers," a spokesperson from the museum earlier said in a statement.

At Madame Tussauds Singapore, Anushka Sharma's wax figure joins prominent personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Oprah Winfrey, Cristiano Ronaldo and others.

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (her debut), Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, NH10, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Pari and others.

She was last seen in Sui Dhaaga and is currently awaiting the release of Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Anushka Sharma is married to cricketer Virat Kohli.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

anushka sharmaanushka sharma wax figure

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sabarimala TempleMen's DayRBIElection in ChhattisgarhVoting in ChhattisgarhLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProMirzapur Web SeriesWeight LossProteinFlipkart SaleKMP ExpresswayRealme U1

................................ Advertisement ................................