Anushka Sharma Unveils Her Interactive Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Singapore

Anushka Sharma at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Now, you can take selfies with Anushka Sharma at Madame Tussauds Singapore. Yes, you read that right. On Monday, the 30-year-old actress unveiled her interactive wax statue in the museum, revealed a statement. It is the first wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore with this feature. The wax figure holds a phone and visitors can take a selfie with it. According to the statement, the selfie can be digitally shared. Anushka flew to Singapore last evening and at today's event, she opted for an off-shoulder black pantsuit while her wax figure is seen in a silver outfit. Take a look at the pictures here.

"Anushka's statue will be holding a phone. The phone works and guests can take selfies with Anushka and her statue will be heard saying warm greetings. With a selfie moment and a speaking Anushka, the statue promises a very special experience for her fans and admirers," a spokesperson from the museum earlier said in a statement.

At Madame Tussauds Singapore, Anushka Sharma's wax figure joins prominent personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Oprah Winfrey, Cristiano Ronaldo and others.

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (her debut), Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, NH10, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Pari and others.

She was last seen in Sui Dhaaga and is currently awaiting the release of Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Anushka Sharma is married to cricketer Virat Kohli.