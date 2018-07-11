Anushka Sharma Gets First Talking Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Singapore

Anushka Sharma gets an interactive statue in Madame Tussauds Singapore

Bravo! Now, fans can take as many selfies with Anushka Sharma as required - all they have to do is take a trip to Madame Tussauds Singapore. The 30-year-old actress will get an interactive wax statue in the museum, revealed a statement. Anushka's statue will be designed in such a way that the figure can be seen holding a phone, which the visitors can use to take selfies. Anushka's wax statue will also greet the visitors with pleasantries. Anushka will share the limelight in Madame Tussauds Singapore with statues of international icons like Oprah Winfrey, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewis Hamilton, have different versions of interactive sets at the Singapore museum. Actress Kajol also recently inaugurated her wax statue in Madame Tussauds Singapore, which also houses a Ranbir Kapoor wax figure.



Anushka Sharma's statue may not be the first interactive figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore but it is definitely the first one to greet visitors. "Anushka's statue will talk. In fact, she will be the first wax statue in the Singapore museum with this feature. It is a massive interactivity feature that Madame Tussauds is adding to her wax statue. Only a handful of global power leaders/icons have other forms of interactivity attached to their statues and this move by the museum is a huge salutation to Anushka's global fan following," stated a press release.



"Anushka's statue will be holding a phone. The phone works and guests can take selfies with Anushka and her statue will be heard saying warm greetings. With a selfie moment and a speaking Anushka, the statue promises a very special experience for her fans and admirers," the spokesperson added in the statement. Madame Tussauds Singapore also includes interactive sets for superheroes like Iron Man and Spider-Man.



"We are thrilled to be working with Anushka Sharma. She will have the first talking wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore. We see many families but also young adults from India coming to our attraction, and this is a great opportunity for us to cater to that audience. Anushka has been frequently requested by our guests and we are sure that she will be an incredibly popular addition to our attraction," Alex Ward, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore, said in a statement.



