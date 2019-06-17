What Shah Rukh Khan Posted On Voicing The Lion King With His 'Own Simba' - Son Aryan

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan. (Image courtesy: gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh Khan, who will dub for Mufasa's character in the Hindi rendition of Disney's The Lion King couldn't be more "glad" to be voicing with it with his "own Simba." For those who don't know, the aforementioned Simba, in this case, is SRK's son Aryan, who will be dubbing for Simba's character in the Hindi rendition of the film. Shah Rukh Khan announced his association with the project on Monday by sharing a post on social media, which read, "Glad to be a part of this journey... A timeless film. Voicing it in Hindi with my own Simba. The last time we did a film was around 15 years ago and it was 'incredible' and this time around its even more fun. Hope everyone enjoys it July 19 onwards."

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

SRK's Father's Day post cryptically hinted at his and Aryan's association with The Lion King. In the picture shared by him, SRK could be seen wearing a t-shirt with Mufasa printed on it while the caption on Aryan's post read: "Simba."

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Shah Rukh Khan pointed out in his post that he and his son Aryan worked together 15 years ago. For those who don't know, the father-son-duo have previously dubbed in the 1004 animated film The Incredibles, in which SRK voiced Mr Incredible and Aryan dubbed for his son Dash.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.