What Preity Zinta Did After Punjab Kings Broke The Record For Chasing The Highest Total

Preity Zinta hosted an Ask Me Anything session on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday and questions about IPL matches were bound to pop up. A fan wanted to know how many paratha Preity made in the night of record chase against KKR by Punjab Kings. The fan wrote, "How many Paratha you made in the night of record chase from our boys against kkr?" Preity, who is the co-owner of Punjab Kings, replied, "I was filming for Lahore 1947 that day, and it was a very tough shoot because it was super hot and I had a crying scene. So technically, when our team broke the world record for chasing the highest total in a T20 match, I was crying in another time, space and world." FYI, Preity Zinta is currently shooting for Lahore 1947, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi and co-starring Sunny Deol. On April 26, Punjab Kings set a new world record for the highest run chase in the history of T20 cricket as they overhauled the 262-run target set by Kolkata Knight Riders with eight wickets to spare in the IPL.

Take a look at the X exchange here:

On Monday afternoon, Preity Zinta started an Ask Me Antyhing (AMA) session on her X handle on this note, "Finally some time off after a while. Happy to do a quick #pzchat as requested by you guys. Bring it on folks." Take a look:

A couple of months back, Preity shared a set of images with husband Gene Goodenough by her side to wish him wedding anniversary. In the first picture, Gene can be seen kissing Preity on her cheek as she smiles her heart out. The carousel post features an in-flight picture, a picture from their beach vacation as well as a happy picture of them together. Preity wrote in the caption, "Happy Anniversary to my better half. What can I say about you. You are my love for all reasons & for all seasons. Thank you for being the best husband & father & for holding fort when I am away. I love you to the moon & back." Take a look at Preity's post here:

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married in a private ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016. They welcomed twins via surrogacy in 2021. They are parents to kids Gia and Jai.