What Malaika Arora Said When Karan Johar Asked About Her Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan's Reported Break-Up

A file photo of Malaika Arora with Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika Arora, who currently features in the TV reality show Moving In With Malaika, recently talked about her equation with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan on the show. Karan Johar, who appeared as a guest during one of the episodes, asked Malaika Arora during a segment: "What's your relationship with Arbaaz Khan now? We haven't chatted about that in a while." To this, Malaika Arora replied, "I think it's lovely now. I think we are way better now." The filmmaker then asked Malaika, "Did you feel the need to reach out when he had a breakup recently? It was written about, I don't know, I'm not sure." KJo, without taking names, referred to the break-up reports about Arbaaz Khan and his model girlfriend Giorgia Andriani that are doing the rounds. Malaika's reply was this: "I don't know, I will be very honest, I don't ask. I'm not even that kind of person who asks Arhaan (Malaika and Arbaaz's son) what's going on? I don't do that."

Malaika Arora added, "I just feel I don't like to cross a certain path. I don't like to do that. I feel like I'm crossing that line. I know a lot of divorced couples where they get information out of their kids, I'm not one of them. I tend to stay away from that."

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. Arbaaz and Malaika are parents to 20-year-old son named Arhaan.

During a pervious episode of Moving In With Malaika, the actor said this about Arbaaz Khan: "He is a wonderful person. He let me be the person I am today. I feel a lot of me that I am today is also because of him because he let me be the person I am." She added, "I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people that we are. We have a child together. So that is something that will never ever change. But I feel we are far better people. Then, I think we were very irritable. Very irritable people. We became angry, negative people."