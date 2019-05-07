What Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya Makers Said About Clash With Hrithik Roshan's Super 30

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Mental Hai Kya gets another release date and this time, the film will reportedly clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. Mental Hai Kya, which was supposed to release on June 21 this year, will now open in cinemas on July 26. Putting a stop to the reports suggesting that the clash with Super 30 is intentional, Balaji Motion Pictures clarified their stance in a post on Instagram. "A lot is being reported about Mental Hai Kya clashing with another film at the box office on July 26. The shift in the release date is a decision taken after recommendations from the distributors, trade analysts and a top research team, keeping in mind the other releases a week before and after this date. We have thus been advised to shift the release of our movie to July 26, purely for business prospects," the makers said in a statement.

The producers added: "On knowing that there is already a movie scheduled for a release on that date, we did everything in our purview to ensure the other parties that there will be no mud-slinging and it will be a dignified release. We stand by assuring that to all other parties. This is a call taken by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms considering better prospects for the movie at the box office."

"Balaji Telefilms' condemn the reports being circulated and would like to state that Mental Hai Kya will be releasing on July 26 to ensure better business growth and prospect for the film," the statement said.

Mental Hai Kya is a dark comedy centred around the lives of its two protagonists (Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut), both of whom show suicidal tendencies. Super 30 is a biographical film based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who coaches students from economically weaker background for the entrance exam for the Indian Institutes of Technology.

Earlier, Super 30 was expected to clash with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. However, Manikarnika released as per schedule in January 2019 and the release of Super 30 was rescheduled.

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's public feud featured in headlines in 2016 as well as in 2017 after Kangana called Hrithik a 'silly ex' for which he demanded an apology. They filed several legal notices against each other as Hrithik maintained that he was never in a romantic relationship with his Krrish 3 co-star while Kangana claimed an affair in several viral interviews.

Meanwhile, the fate of Super 30 appeared to be uncertain after its director Vikas Bahl was named and shamed in #MeToo story of a former colleague. Vikas Bahl, who was not a part of the film's editing and post-production work, will not be credited as director for the film.

