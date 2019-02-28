Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya Release Date Postponed. Because, Manikarnika: Report

Kangana Ranaut in Mental Hai Kya. (Image courtesy: Balaji Motion Pictures)

The release date of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Mental Hai Kya has been pushed from March 2019 to May 2019 reportedly at the actress request. A source told mid-day that Kangana wanted a "breather" between Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which released in January and conquered the box office, and Mental Hai Kya. "After the success of Manikarnika, Kangana wanted to space out her next film. Mental Hai Kya was coming exactly two months after Manikarnika's release, which implied that she would have to immediately dive into the film's promotions. She requested the makers for a breather as the period drama had taken a toll on her," a source told mid-day.

Also, some portions of Mental Hai Kya are yet to be filmed as Kangana had reassigned her dates to complete the work on Manikarnika, for which she shared directing credits with Krish. A source told mid-day: "Kangana had reassigned some of her dates to Manikarnika since she had to reshoot portions of the period drama. As a result, a part of the patchwork shoot is remaining. The makers, therefore, decided that it would be best to push the release to May. However, they are yet to zero in on a date."

Mental Hai Kya, produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, is a dark comedy about social stigma attached to mental illnesses. The film also features Rajkummar Rao, who has co-starred with Kangana in Queen.

Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Sheirgill and Satish Kaushik are also a part of the cast of Mental Hai Kya.