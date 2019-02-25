Kangana Ranaut's Viral Manikarnika Horse Video Finds A Defender In Anupam Kher

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights She'll be remembered for decades for her hard work in movies: Anupam Kher Paresh Rawal also schooled social media trolls Manikarnika performed quite well at the box office

Actor Anupam Kher came to Kangana Ranaut's rescue when the actress was trolled for a BTS video of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she can be seen shooting on a mechanical horse. "How much venom this man has against a self-made actress Kangana Ranaut? This is called 'acting' idiot. Actors all over the world do that. That is their job. She will be remembered for decades for her hard work in movies," The Accidental Prime Minister actor wrote and shared a screenshot of the tweet, in which the Queen actress was trolled. Actor Paresh Rawal added to Mr Kher's comment: "According to these dimwits and pinheads they believe that Superman and Batman in Hollywood films are actually flying and it's not some camera trick or computer-generated effects...!"

How much venom this man has against a self made actress #KanganaRanaut!! This is called 'acting' idiot. Actors all over the world do that. That is their job. She will be remembered for decades for her hard work in movies. While you got your fifteen minute fame by using her name. pic.twitter.com/y6vRo1eZfu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 24, 2019

According to these dimwits and pinheads they believe that superman and Batman in Hollywood films are actually flying and it's not some camera trick or CG effects ...! https://t.co/9Ko4UdJru0 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) February 25, 2019

The video footage of Kangana Ranaut filming a battle sequence atop a mechanical horse has been doing the rounds on social media for a few days now. Earlier, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel too blasted social media trolls. "How else do you take close up on a galloping horse, this is called a mechanical horse and used in movies like Gladiator, The Last Samurai, Braveheart and Manikarnika... only for the close-ups... dumb people get excited to see technology," she had tweeted.

How else do you take close up on a galloping horse, this is called a machanical horse and used in movies like Gladiator, The last Samurai, Brave heart and Manikarnika ... only for the close ups ....dumb people get excited to see technology... Dumbos !!! https://t.co/ECDDGvZZlr — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 21, 2019

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, co-directed by Kangana Ranaut and Krish, collected over Rs 100 crore worldwide. Soon after the film released in January, Krish contested for directing credits claiming he should have been credited as the film's primary director. Rangoli Chandel dismissed all allegations levelled by Krish on Kangana's behalf and said that she had made most of the film and if Krish could prove otherwise, she'll retract and apologise.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi released in January and it also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jissu Senguta and Atul Kulkarni.