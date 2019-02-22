Kangana Ranaut's Sister Schools Trolls Mocking Manikarnika Mechanical Horse Video

"This is called a mechanical horse and it was used in movies like Gladiator, The Last Samurai and Braveheart," tweeted Rangoli

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 22, 2019 18:30 IST
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika. (Image courtesy: team_kangana_ranaut)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. A video of Kangana riding a mechanical horse surfaced on social media
  2. Kangana was trolled for the video on Twitter
  3. "How else do you take close up on a galloping horse," tweeted Rangoli

A video of Kangana Ranaut riding a mechanical horse, from the sets of her recently-released film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is doing the rounds on social media, for which the actress is being trolled incessantly. A section of the Internet trolled Kangana for using a mechanical horse instead of a real one. A Twitter user shared the video and wrote: "Wow! that escalated fast." Another comment read: "Had me dying especially the part when actress hollered the war cry." Now, Rangoli Chanel, who seemed reasonably upset with the trolls, came to her sister's rescue and explained that the mechanical horse is used for shooting close up shots and that it has been used to shoot sequences in films such as Gladiator, The Last Samurai and Braveheart."How else do you take close up on a galloping horse, this is called a mechanical horse and used in movies like Gladiator, The Last Samurai and Braveheart. Only for the close ups. Dumb people get excited to see technology," read Rangoli Chandel's tweet.

Check out Rangoli Chandel's tweet here:

 

 

And here's what some of the Twitter users posted:

 

 

A fan referred to Kangana as "Modern Jhansi ki Rani" in his tweet.

 

 

A Twitter user shared the video and commented: "What lies beneath."

 

 

Trolls aside, some fans supported Kangana. A fan shared a video, in which the Queen actress could be seen riding a real horse. "Some losers having no knowledge and are trying to humiliate Kangana Ranaut. In Manikarnika, Kangana has done all the stunts herself."

Take a look at some of the posts from fans here:

 

 

 

 

Kangana Ranaut played the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Kangana even directed a segment of the film along with director Krishna Jagarlamudi. The film collected over Rs 100 crore within 3 weeks of its release.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Prakash Kovelamudi's Mental Hai Kya and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga.

