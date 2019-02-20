Manikarnika Star Kangana Ranaut is Busy These Days But Nephew Prithvi Raj Comes First

Kangana and her nephew chilling like gangstas. (courtesy Rangoli_A)

Busy star Kangana Ranaut flew out of Mumbai on Wednesday evening but not without spending some quality time with her little nephew Prithvi Raj. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel (Prithvi Raj's mother) shared just a glimpse of what the 31-year-old actress was up to in a tweet and wrote that she was busy chilling with Prithvi Raj before leaving for the airport. "Maasi and kiddie chilling before maasi leaves for long outdoor," Rangoli captioned a brief video, in which Kangana can be seen playing with Prithvi Raj. Kangana was already dressed for her travel - in a white saree and her signature shades - the look she actually sported at the airport within hours.

This will make you go aww:

Maasi and kiddie chilling before maasi leaves for long outdoor #masikiddiediaries#lifelinesinoneframepic.twitter.com/vfvvqtyfC0 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 20, 2019

On Wednesday evening, Kangana navigated the Mumbai airport like a breath of fresh air in her desi persona:

Kangana Ranaut at the Mumbai airport

Rangoli Chandel keeps updating fans and followers of Kangana with more such maasi-nephew moments on social media. Captions such as "Maasi's little boy" and that Kangana and Prithvi Raj are "inseparable."

Well, "inseparable" not just at home but also on the sets of her films. Prithvi Raj had visited Kangana on sets when she was busy shooting for Manikarnika. Prithvi Raj was born in November 2017.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has films such as Prakash Kovelamudi's Mental Hai Kya and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga in the line-up. She made her debut as a director with her latest release Manikarnika and shared directorial credits with Krish. The period piece, in which Kangana played the titular role, has reportedly raked in over Rs 100 crore in over three weeks.