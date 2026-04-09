What Deepika Padukone Said About <i>Dhurandhar</i> Before Trolling For 'Silence' On <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>

A lot was said when Deepika Padukone didn't publicly praise husband Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. A section of social media users even went on to call the Bollywood star "an unsupportive wife". While the Internet was going bonkers over Deepika Padukone's 'silence' on Dhurandhar 2 success, the couple went on multiple dates.

Remember Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at Benne, a popular South Indian restaurant in Mumbai which is frequently visited by celebrities? The duo, who has also co-starred in Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83, enjoyed a dosa meal at Benne days after the release of Dhurandhar 2. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also posed with the staff of the outlet and clicked selfies.

The couple was also seen grabbing a bite at Maaslli, a seafood restaurant. Viral videos show Deepika Padukone beaming with pride and joy when the paparazzi and fans started chanting 'Babbar Sher', referring to Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan)'s nickname for Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar 2.

However, what raised eyebrows was Deepika Padukone's appearance at sitarist-singer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's concert in Mumbai where she was accompanied by mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, and sister-in-law, Ritika Bhavnani.

The caption of one of the reports questioning her 'silent treatment' was borderline nasty.

"Deepika Padukone just gave the 'silent treatment' to a Rs 500 crore budget. While Dhurandhar: The Revenge shatters global records, Deepika skipped the premiere to hit a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. No posts, no praise, just silence. Is she making a statement against the director or just dodging the internet's favourite drama?" it read.

After days of silence, Deepika Padukone finally clapped back on reports questioning her silence.

In response to the post, the Kalki 2898 AD star in the comments section wrote: "The latter, my friend. PS: I watched it way before any of you did. Now who's the joke on?"

Public memory is short, but once something hits the Internet, it's there forever.

Many social media users have completely forgotten that Deepika Padukone praised the first part of Dhurandhar the day it was released on December 5, 2025.

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's Dhurandhar review on her Instagram Story.

"Dhurandhar has been watched, and it is worth every minute of those 3.34 hours. So do yourself a favour and get to a cinema hall NOW! So incredibly proud of you @ranveersingh! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew," she wrote in a glowing review of the film and her husband.

Deepika Padukone took her own time and silenced her detractors who trolled her over keeping mum about Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 success.

Also Read | Amid Criticism, Deepika Padukone Beams With Joy As Ranveer Singh Gets Loud Cheers After Dhurandhar 2 Success