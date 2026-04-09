Raghav Chadha Shares Pics With <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Star Sanjay Dutt At Delhi Home

Raghav Chadha recently shared pictures with Sanjay Dutt, whom he hosted at his place a while ago. He wrote a heartfelt note applauding the actor for Dhurandhar's success and how he deserves it.

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Sharing some candid pictures with Sanjay Dutt, Raghav Chadha wrote, "Had the pleasure of hosting at my place, some time ago, one of the warmest people I know, Sanjay Dutt."

He added, "So good to see all the love coming your way for 'Dhurandhar'. The aura remains the same, and so does the admiration people have for you through every era. Couldn't be more deserved. Always rooting for you!"

Raghav Chadha was recently replaced as the deputy leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha. The development comes after the party appointed Ashok Mittal to the position and informed the Rajya Sabha secretariat of the change.

Sanjay Dutt's Character In Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar 2 is a juggernaut, with Sanjay Dutt lighting up the screen as SP Chaudhary Aslam, a character inspired by a notorious Pakistani 'encounter specialist'.

The Dhurandhar franchise features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and others.

The first part of the franchise follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal networks and political system while seeking revenge for the 26/11 attacks. It performed strongly at the box office, earning over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on 19 March and has continued the momentum. The film surpassed the lifetime collection of the first part within its first week and has reportedly collected over Rs 900 crore domestically and more than Rs 1,400 crore globally so far. The sequel carries forward the story of Hamza's rise within Lyari's political system while also delving into the backstory of Ranveer Singh's character and his journey into espionage.

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