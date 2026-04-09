'Ranveer Singh Handles His Stardom Responsibly': <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Co-Star Manav Gohil On <i>Kantara</i> Mimicry Row

Manav Gohil, who worked with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, has spoken about the change he has noticed in the actor following the success of the franchise and his transition into fatherhood. He said Ranveer now appears more thoughtful and careful in his choices, a change that is clearly reflected in his attitude and behaviour.

What Manav Gohil Said

Manav Gohil, who played the role of Sushant Bansal, the deputy to Ajay Sanyal (played by R Madhavan), spoke to Hindi Rush and shared his observations on Ranveer Singh's transformation after the film's success.

He said, "I think Ranveer is currently at a very important phase of his life-he is in transition. He has become a father and the face of one of the most historic films. He is already a superstar and a great actor-he deserves everything he has today. I'm sure there is a larger plan behind his choices. If you notice, his clothes, his media presence-everything has changed. His demeanour has evolved. He's now seen in more structured, well-tailored looks. He feels like a different person."

Reacting to the Kantara controversy, which was brought up by the host, Manav said, "Ranveer isn't just a superstar in India but globally. I'm sure he has become more responsible in handling his stardom. There are people guiding these decisions, and Deepika Padukone herself is a very wise woman."

About The Kantara Controversy

In February, Ranveer Singh had gone to the high court requesting relief after an FIR was filed against him for hurting the sentiments of the Kannadiga community with the mimicry. The Karnataka High Court, at the time, had directed authorities not to take any coercive action against the Bollywood star.

Now, Ranveer is set to file an affidavit before the Karnataka High Court on April 10, 2026, offering an unconditional apology over the mimicry of the iconic Kantara Daiva scene.

The actor, who reprised his role of Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari/ Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Dhurandhar 2, had already apologised for mimicking Kantara's Daiva scene in an Instagram post. Ranveer Singh imitated Kantara's Daiva scene, featuring film's director and lead star Rishab Shetty, on stage at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 30.

About Dhurandhar 2's Box Office Performance

Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned Rs 7.90 crore net on Day 21 across 13,093 shows, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 1,041.27 crore.

On the same day, the film collected Rs 3.00 crore from overseas markets, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 407.00 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,653.67 crore.

The film is now inching closer to surpassing the domestic collections of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. To claim the title of India's highest-earning film, Dhurandhar 2 needs to earn Rs 192.83 crore more in the coming days, as Pushpa 2 currently stands at Rs 1,234.10 crore in domestic net collections.



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