Aditya Dhar Reveals What Happened When He First Met <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Look Designer

There are several reasons behind the mammoth success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. One of them is the attention to detail and creativity that went beyond creating some of the iconic looks in the film. Director Aditya Dhar recently took to Instagram to share a series of BTS pictures with the makeup and prosthetics artist Preetisheel Singh, praising her credibility.

The Post

Aditya Dhar wrote, "Here's to Preetisheel, my Sardarni sister from Pathankot. Mera Sher. When I first heard her name, I'll be honest, I was hesitant. There were all these opinions floating around: 'She's arrogant,' 'she's too expensive,' 'she only does prestige projects.' And then I met her. In that one meeting, all of it just fell apart. It reminded me of something I've learned the hard way in this industry: never build your truth on borrowed opinions. More often than not, they come from a place that has nothing to do with the person you're about to meet."

He continued, "What I found in Preetisheel was not just an artist of extraordinary ability but a deeply warm, grounded, and fiercely loving human being."

Furthermore, he added, "And then there was her constant voice in my ear, lifting me up in ways I didn't even know I needed. 'Aditya, tujhe pata nahi hai tu kya cheez hai, tujhe idea bhi nahi hai tu kya karne wala hai.' What she and her team pulled off on this film is nothing short of extraordinary. When most of the crew was waking up, they were already on set. And when everyone wrapped, they were still there. Running on barely 2-3 hours of sleep, day after day, with a kind of relentless focus that you rarely witness. No complaints. No noise. Just pure commitment to the vision."

Have a look at the full post here:

How Ranveer Singh Transformed Into Pinda's Hallucination in Dhurandhar 2

Recently, Preetisheel had shared how Ranveer Singh was transformed into Pinda's drug-induced hallucination. She wrote, "When your mind grows weary, illusion paints its lies in colours you ache to believe!! Transforming Ranveer Singh into a Ghost born of Shadows! Dhurandhar: The Revenge."

It is one of the most impressionable looks created for a key scene in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

About Dhurandhar

The Dhurandhar franchise features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and others.

The first part of the franchise follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal networks and political system while seeking revenge for the 26/11 attacks.

It performed strongly at the box office, earning over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19 and has continued the momentum. The film surpassed the lifetime collection of the first part within its first week and has reportedly collected over Rs 900 crore domestically and more than Rs 1,400 crore globally so far.

The sequel carries forward the story of Hamza's rise within Lyari's political system while also delving into the backstory of Ranveer Singh's character and his journey into espionage.

ALSO READ | How Ranveer Singh Transformed Into Pinda's Drug-Induced Hallucination In Dhurandhar 2