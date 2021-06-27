What Ankita Lokhande Said About The Rumours Of Her Participation In Bigg Boss 15

Ankita Lokhande shared this image. (courtesy lokhandeankita )

Highlights "Make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show," she wrote

"I would like them and everyone at large to know," she wrote

"The rumours of my participation are baseless," she added

TV star Ankita Lokhande began trending on Sunday after she shared a statement on social media, in which she clarified that she won't be participating the TV reality show Bigg Boss 15, which will be hosted by Salman Khan. The actress labelled the rumours of her participation in the show as "baseless" and wrote: "People have been too quick to send me their hatred for something that I'm not even a part of." Ankita Lokhande's statement arrived a few days after a few media reports claimed that the actress will be participating in the next season of the popular TV show.

Ankita Lokhande wrote in her statement, "It has come to my notice that certain sections of the media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show. The rumours of my participation are baseless."

Read Ankita Lokhande's statement here:

Ankita Lokhande, a popular name in the Hindi TV industry, is best-known for playing the role of Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta, in which she co-starred with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years and they parted ways in 2016. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has featured in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

In 2019, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the titular role. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.